Three months after announcing plans to step down as head of the Justice Department’s criminal division, Brian Benczkowski is headed back to the partnership at Kirkland & Ellis.

Kirkland announced Benczkowski’s return to its Washington, D.C., office on Tuesday, hailing the former U.S. assistant attorney general’s broad experience as a prosecutor, investigator, and senior Republican Senate staffer.

