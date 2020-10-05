Kirkland, Goodwin Procter build on M&A momentum with $13 bln Bristol Myers Squibb deal

Kirkland & Ellis and Goodwin Procter added a notch to their respective M&A belts on Monday, taking the lead legal roles in Bristol Myers Squibb’s $13.1 billion acquisition of biopharmaceutical company MyoKardia, Inc.

Goodwin Procter, which advised MyoKardia, is sitting atop the U.S. M&A rankings for 2020 activity with more than 350 deals totaling 34.8 billion, according to data from Refinitiv.

