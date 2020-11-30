Ex-Manafort, Zuckerberg lawyer Reginald Brown takes WilmerHale team to Kirkland

Kirkland & Ellis is picking up a team from Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr, including a practice leader who has represented former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Reginald Brown, the chairman of WilmerHale’s financial institutions group and the vice chairman of its crisis management and strategic response group, is joining Kirkland’s Washington, D.C., office on Tuesday along with three other partners, the firm announced Monday.

