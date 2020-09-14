Kirkland adds Winston & Strawn ADR practice chief to Dallas ranks

Kirkland & Ellis on Monday announced it had recruited Texas litigator Taj Clayton from Winston & Strawn, where he chaired the firm’s domestic alternative dispute resolution practice and was one of its founding partners in Dallas.

Clayton’s practice centers around complex commercial litigation and arbitration including products liability, antitrust and intellectual property matters. His past clients have included car rental companies Dollar Rent A Car, Inc and Avis, and healthcare institutions such as Accresa.

