IN BRIEF: Kirkland picks up WilmerHale, SullCrom lawyers in transatlantic hires

Kirkland & Ellis boosted its partner ranks on both sides of the Atlantic this week, announcing arrivals from Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr and Sullivan & Cromwell.

Raya Treiser and Michael Engel joined the U.S. law firm revenue leader as partners in Washington, D.C., and London, respectively. Treiser is a former partner at WilmerHale while Engel was an associate at Sullivan & Cromwell.

