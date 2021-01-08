Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
IN BRIEF: Kirkland picks up WilmerHale, SullCrom lawyers in transatlantic hires

By David Thomas

1 Min Read

Kirkland & Ellis boosted its partner ranks on both sides of the Atlantic this week, announcing arrivals from Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr and Sullivan & Cromwell.

Raya Treiser and Michael Engel joined the U.S. law firm revenue leader as partners in Washington, D.C., and London, respectively. Treiser is a former partner at WilmerHale while Engel was an associate at Sullivan & Cromwell.

