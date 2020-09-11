Kirkland grows partnership with IP boutique practice leader, Boies Schiller litigator

Kirkland & Ellis boosted its East Coast offerings this week with a pair of new partners, hiring away a practice leader from intellectual property boutique Oblon, McClelland, Maier & Nuestadt and an up-and-coming litigator from Boies Schiller Flexner.

Todd Baker and Byron Pacheco are joining Kirkland’s Washington, D.C., and New York offices, respectively, both as partners. Baker chaired the post-grant patent practice group at Oblon, and was a member of the firm’s management committee.

