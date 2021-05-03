Kirkland, Paul Weiss and Freshfields land roles as Apollo scoops up Verizon media assets

Kirkland & Ellis and Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer are starting the week with yet another big deal under their belts, advising Verizon Communications on its $5 billion sale of Yahoo! and AOL to Apollo Global Management, which is being advised by its longtime counsel at Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison.

It’s been a busy time for transactions practices as M&A volume breaks records this year. There have been more than 17,000 globally announced deals so far this year, according to data from Refinitiv - a 12.6% increase from the same period last year. Kirkland has advised on 266 deals worth a combined $180.9 billion this year, coming in second place to Goodwin Procter which has picked up 276 transactions totaling $68.4 billion.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3ugaEWp