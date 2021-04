Sierra Elizabeth still remembers what it felt like to sit through her first round of summer associate interviews, with pent-up anxiety and a not-so-tailored suit.

Now she’s got confidence to spare as a partner at one of the world’s most profitable law firms, with an equity stake in her firm, a full wardrobe and her own women’s custom-suit company.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3sPY3Zd