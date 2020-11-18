Judge declines to sanction Kirkland over associate's voicemail to Trump lawyer

A federal judge has denied a Trump campaign lawyer’s request for sanctions against Kirkland & Ellis after one of the firm’s associates called and left her a voicemail that the campaign complained was “abusive.”

At a Tuesday hearing during which he expressed skepticism over the campaign’s request to block officials from certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in Pennsylvania, U.S. District Judge Matthew Brann in Williamsport held that the voicemail did not warrant a formal sanction.

