Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Westlaw News

Judge declines to sanction Kirkland over associate's voicemail to Trump lawyer

By David Thomas, Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

A federal judge has denied a Trump campaign lawyer’s request for sanctions against Kirkland & Ellis after one of the firm’s associates called and left her a voicemail that the campaign complained was “abusive.”

At a Tuesday hearing during which he expressed skepticism over the campaign’s request to block officials from certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in Pennsylvania, U.S. District Judge Matthew Brann in Williamsport held that the voicemail did not warrant a formal sanction.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/35IShiR

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up