Kirkland contests Trump campaign's sanctions request over D.C. associate's 'harassment'

Facing a call for sanctions by a lawyer representing President Donald Trump’s campaign in Pennsylvania, Kirkland & Ellis acknowledged Monday that one of its associates in Washington, D.C., called and left a voicemail message with the campaign attorney.

But Kirkland wrote in its response that the associate was acting “unilaterally” and said a transcript would show that the phone call, while inappropriate, was not sanctionable.

