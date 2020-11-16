Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Westlaw News

Kirkland contests Trump campaign's sanctions request over D.C. associate's 'harassment'

By David Thomas

1 Min Read

Facing a call for sanctions by a lawyer representing President Donald Trump’s campaign in Pennsylvania, Kirkland & Ellis acknowledged Monday that one of its associates in Washington, D.C., called and left a voicemail message with the campaign attorney.

But Kirkland wrote in its response that the associate was acting “unilaterally” and said a transcript would show that the phone call, while inappropriate, was not sanctionable.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/32QYLKH

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up