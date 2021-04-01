Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Westlaw News

Kirkland turns to Skadden for rare restructuring partner hire

By Sara Merken

1 Min Read

Bankruptcy and restructuring powerhouse Kirkland & Ellis has made the first lateral partner hire to its restructuring practice since 2009, the firm said Thursday.

Kirkland has brought on Christine Okike as a partner in New York from Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom. She represents debtors, creditors, equity holders, and other parties in complex restructuring transactions, said Kirkland, which is the largest U.S. law firm by revenue, in announcing her hire.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3doXtLD

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up