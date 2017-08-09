FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kiwi Energy hit with lawsuit over electricity, gas charges
August 9, 2017 / 9:17 PM / 6 days ago

Kiwi Energy hit with lawsuit over electricity, gas charges

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Kiwi Energy, a Brooklyn, New York-based natural gas and electricity provider, has been hit with a proposed class action accusing it of charging excessive prices to customers after luring them with low introductory rates.

Filed on Tuesday in state court in Kings County, New York, the lawsuit said thousands of New York consumers paid more for natural gas and electricity than they should have after switching to Kiwi in hopes of saving money.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2vQEgip

