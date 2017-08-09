Kiwi Energy hit with lawsuit over electricity, gas charges

Kiwi Energy, a Brooklyn, New York-based natural gas and electricity provider, has been hit with a proposed class action accusing it of charging excessive prices to customers after luring them with low introductory rates.

Filed on Tuesday in state court in Kings County, New York, the lawsuit said thousands of New York consumers paid more for natural gas and electricity than they should have after switching to Kiwi in hopes of saving money.

