KKR exploring "full or partial" sale of Hitachi Kokusai - FT

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Private equity firm KKR & Co Inc is exploring the "full or partial" sale of its Hitachi Kokusai chip equipment unit and has attracted the interest of two Chinese buyers, the Financial Times reported on.ft.com/2G989Qq on Sunday, citing people familiar with the situation.

The sources did not reveal the names of the potential Chinese buyers but said that one was a large industrial company and the other a state-backed fund. The report did not estimate a value for the deal but said KKR would be selling at a profit.

Japanese semiconductor equipment maker Hitachi Kokusai was bought by KKR in December 2017 in a $2.2 billion deal.

KKR and Hitachi Kokusai did not respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)