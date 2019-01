Jan 3 (Reuters) - U.S. private equity giant KKR & Co Inc said it will make a $1 billion capital commitment to create a portfolio of leased commercial aircraft, in partnership with Seattle-based aircraft leasing company Altavair AirFinance.

KKR will also acquire a 50 percent stake in Altavair AirFinance as part of the long-term partnership.

KKR was advised by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett. Altavair was advised by Milbank.