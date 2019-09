Sept 18 (Reuters) - KKR & Co on Wednesday named Ashish Shastry and Hiro Hirano as co-heads of its Asia Pacific private equity business.

Shastry will maintain his role as head of KKR’s South East Asia unit and Hirano as head of the PE firm’s Japan unit, the company said on Wednesday.

They will continue to report to KKR’s head of Asia Pacific, Ming Lu. (Reporting by C Nivedita in Bengaluru)