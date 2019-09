Sept 20 (Reuters) - KKR & Co said on Friday it appointed former Amazon senior vice president Diego Piacentini as a senior advisor, effective immediately.

He will be responsible for supporting KKR’s technology, media and telecom investment activities globally, the company said in a statement.

Most recently, Piacentini served in the Italian government as commissioner for digital transformation. (Reporting by C Nivedita in Bengaluru)