MOVES-KKR hires Kazuyuki Kido as managing director in Japan

TOKYO, Sept 4 (Reuters) - U.S. buyout firm KKR & Co said on Tuesday it had hired Kazuyuki Kido as a managing director in Tokyo as it seeks further investment opportunities in Japan following a series of large investments last year.

Kido was previously at Simplex Holdings Inc, where he headed operations for leveraged and secondary buyouts. He also worked for about 20 years at Nikko Securities - now SMBC Nikko Securities Inc - and its private equity unit Nikko Principal Investment, where he managed about $4 billion, KKR said in a statement.

KKR, one of the most active private equity firms in Japan, has spent about $2 billion in equity in the market to buy units that were put up for sale by blue-chip firms seeking to streamline their operations. (Reporting by Junko Fujita Editing by Chang-Ran Kim and Sunil Nair)