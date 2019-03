MOVES-KKR poaches Goldman Asia investment banking head Richdale

HONG KONG, March 4 (Reuters) - KKR & Co Inc has poached Kate Richdale, Goldman Sachs Group Inc chairman of investment banking ex Japan.

Richdale will be KKR’s head of strategy and business development in the Asia-Pacific region, and will also work with KKR’s Asia investing businesses to assist with deal origination, the U.S. private equity firm said on Monday.

Richdale was previously head of investment banking for Asia-Pacific at Morgan Stanley.

Goldman did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Alun John)