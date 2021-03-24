KKR turns to Latham for Bertelsmann alliance to boost music acquisitions

Latham & Watkins is advising its long-time client KKR & Co Inc as it expands its focus on music catalog acquisitions in partnership with Germany-based BMG.

KKR and BMG announced their alliance on Wednesday, noting that the duo will pursue recorded music, music publishing and other music rights acquisitions – portending more work to come for the Latham & Watkins team. BMG is being led by the legal team at Bertelsmann SE & Co KGaA, the music giant’s parent company.

