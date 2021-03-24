Judge halts ex-K&L Gates partner's bias lawsuit pending arbitration

A federal judge in Manhattan on Wednesday stayed an ex-K&L Gates’ partner’s racial bias claims against his former firm, after another court ordered their dispute into arbitration.

In putting plaintiff Willie Dennis’ federal discrimination and retaliation claims on hold, U.S. District Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil cited a Feb. 22 ruling in Washington, D.C., Superior Court forcing Dennis to submit to arbitration.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3vZ5lvR