K&L Gates cannonballs into Nashville legal market with 27 lawyers

K&L Gates is looking to make a splash in Nashville, launching a new office there with a team of 27 attorneys, including 18 partners poached from four different firms.

The new office, announced Wednesday, will be temporarily led by Mary Beth Johnston, who is already serving as the managing partner of K&L Gates’ office in Research Triangle Park in North Carolina. Johnston said the firm didn’t want to burden an incoming partner with the role’s administrative responsibilities.

