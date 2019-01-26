Westlaw News
January 26, 2019 / 1:35 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

D.C. Circuit nixes states' agreement to delay review of hydroelectric project

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

States cannot extend their one-year deadline to review proposals for interstate power-generating projects by arranging for the applicant to withdraw and resubmit an identical plan annually, a federal appeals court held in a strongly worded opinion on Friday.

The U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia said that the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission had abused its discretion by honoring a settlement agreement between Oregon, California and the owner of the Klamath Hydroelectric Project, which had delayed action on the project’s license renewal for more than a decade.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2FPFHmj

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below