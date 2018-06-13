Sweden's Klarna plans big boost to staffing, to hire 1,000 new employees

STOCKHOLM, June 13 (Reuters) - Swedish online payments services firm Klarna, one of Europe’s most highly valued tech startups, plans to recruit 1,000 people within the next year, growing its staff by some 50 percent, it said on Wednesday.

The firm, founded in 2005 and backed by investors such as Sequoia Capital, Atomico, Visa and Permira, currently has 2,000 employees and is active in 14 countries.

“This recruitment will be across all areas of the business and markets but there will be particular emphasis on engineering and product,” a company spokesperson said in an e-mail.

Klarna is one of Europe’s so-called tech unicorns - a start-up with a valuation of more than $1 billion.

It made an operating profit of 110 million crowns on revenues of 1.34 billion ($154.85 million) in the first quarter of 2018. ($1 = 8.6342 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; editing by Johannes Hellstrom)