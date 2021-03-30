CORRECTED-Klarna operating income rises on U.S. growth

(Corrects GMV to $53 billion from $56 billion in paragraph 2)

STOCKHOLM, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Swedish “Buy now, pay later” company Klarna on Thursday reported a 40% increase in net operating income in 2020, helped by its expansion in the United States and other markets.

The company’s gross merchandise volume (GMV) - the value of transactions made using its payment platform - rose 46% to $53 billion for the full year.

Total net operating income rose to $1.09 billion compared with $753 million a year earlier.