Kleenex no substitute for ADA’s required interaction, 10th Circuit tells Colo. county

A Colorado county worker who was fired while on unpaid disability leave will get a chance to show that her employer violated state and federal law by giving her less than 24 hours’ notice of a “pre-termination” hearing and by responding to her tearful request for accommodations by offering only a tissue, a federal appeals court held Friday.

The 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals revived Kimberly Aubrey’s claim that Wells County Clerk and Recorder Carly Koppes and Human Resources Director Patricia Russell “failed to engage in the collaborative interactive process” required by the Americans with Disabilities Act, the federal Rehabilitation Act and Colorado’s Anti-Discrimination Act.

