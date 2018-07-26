FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 26, 2018 / 5:35 AM / Updated an hour ago

France's Klepierre raises guidance on strong leasing activity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - French shopping center operator Klepierre on Thursday raised its full-year net current cash flow guidance to at least 2.62 euros per share, from 2.57 euros-2.62 euros, as its first-half results benefitted from strong leasing activity.

Klepierre, which operates in 16 European countries, saw a 3.2 percent rise in its gross rental income, driven by the addition of Nueva Condomina in Spain that was acquired in the first half of 2017.

The company reported first-half net current cash flow per share of 1.31 euros, up 7.8 percent from a year earlier. (Reporting by Camille Raynaud in Gdynia; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

