FRANKFURT, July 9 (Reuters) - German steel distributor Kloeckner & Co on Monday said it benefited from higher prices for steel and metal products, adding second-quarter core profit would come in higher than anticipated.

The group expects second-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to reach 82 million euros ($97 million), having previously guided for 65-75 million. ($1 = 0.8485 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz Editing by Arno Schuetze)