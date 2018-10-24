Kloeckner & Co benefits from higher U.S. steel prices

FRANKFURT, Oct 24 (Reuters) - German metals distributor Kloeckner & Co on Wednesday said third-quarter core earnings rose by a quarter, lifted by the United States, where tariffs on imports have pushed up prices.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were up 25.5 percent at 59 million euros ($68 million) in the period. The group had expected EBITDA to come in between 55 million and 65 million euros.

The share of sales generated through digital channels increased to 23 percent from more than 20 percent in the second quarter, Kloeckner & Co said.

The group confirmed its outlook, still expecting full-year EBITDA to rise at least slightly, while net income is expected to be positive. ($1 = 0.8716 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz, Editing by Tassilo Hummel)