July 9, 2018 / 1:05 PM / Updated an hour ago

UPDATE 1-Kloeckner & Co says benefits from higher metals prices in U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Q2 EBITDA of about 82 mln euros

* FY EBITDA seen up at least slightly

* Shares up 2.8 pct (Recasts, adds details, shares)

FRANKFURT, July 9 (Reuters) - Higher metals prices in the United States, which has imposed tariffs on steel imports from certain countries, have boosted second-quarter profits at Kloeckner & Co, the German steel distributor said on Monday.

It raised its expectations for second-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to about 82 million euros ($97 million) from previous guidance of 65-75 million.

Shares in the group, which will present full-year results on July 24, were up 2.8 percent at 1230 GMT.

It said it now expects full-year EBITDA to increase by at least 5 percent, having previously guided for a slight increase. It forecast a strong rise in EBITDA for the third quarter.

According to Thomson Reuters estimates, Kloeckner’s full-year EBITDA is expected to rise to 230 million euros from 220 million in 2017.

$1 = 0.8485 euros Reporting by Christoph Steitz; editing by Arno Schuetze and Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
