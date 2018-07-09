UPDATE 1-Kloeckner & Co says benefits from higher metals prices in U.S.

* Q2 EBITDA of about 82 mln euros

* FY EBITDA seen up at least slightly

* Shares up 2.8 pct (Recasts, adds details, shares)

FRANKFURT, July 9 (Reuters) - Higher metals prices in the United States, which has imposed tariffs on steel imports from certain countries, have boosted second-quarter profits at Kloeckner & Co, the German steel distributor said on Monday.

It raised its expectations for second-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to about 82 million euros ($97 million) from previous guidance of 65-75 million.

Shares in the group, which will present full-year results on July 24, were up 2.8 percent at 1230 GMT.

It said it now expects full-year EBITDA to increase by at least 5 percent, having previously guided for a slight increase. It forecast a strong rise in EBITDA for the third quarter.

According to Thomson Reuters estimates, Kloeckner’s full-year EBITDA is expected to rise to 230 million euros from 220 million in 2017.