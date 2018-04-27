FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 27, 2018 / 5:32 PM / Updated 21 minutes ago

Boeing nears deal to buy aerospace parts company KLX - WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Boeing Co is nearing a deal to buy aerospace parts company KLX Inc to expand into the aircraft-services business, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The companies are expected to announce a deal on Monday, though the plans could be derailed, WSJ said. t.co/NyQTIDPhSU

WSJ could not determine the terms and structure of the deal.

Both KLX and Boeing were not immediately available for a comment. (Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru)

