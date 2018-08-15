FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Mergers & Acquisitions - Americas
August 15, 2018 / 12:36 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Cabot Microelectronics to buy KMG Chemicals in $1.6 bln deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Cabot Microelectronics Corp said on Wednesday it would buy KMG Chemicals Inc in a cash-and-stock deal valued at $1.6 billion.

KMG shareholders will get $55.65 in cash for each share held and 0.2 of a share of Cabot common stock, implying per share value of $79.50. The deal represents a premium of about 19 percent to KMG’s last close.

The combined company is expected to have annual revenue of about $1 billion, Cabot said in a statement. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.