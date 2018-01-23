FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Davos
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
Future Of Money
#Financials
January 23, 2018 / 7:16 AM / in 2 hours

Kazakh KMG EP GDR buyback offer declared unconditional

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ALMATY, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Kazakh oil producer KazMunaiGas Exploration and Production (KMG EP) on Tuesday declared its offer to purchase its own global depository receipts unconditional, another step towards its delisting.

The offer had previously been conditional on receiving acceptances from 39.4 percent GDR holders. As of Jan.22, about 87 percent accepted the offer, KMG EP said in a statement. KMG EP’s delisting could pave way for the listing of its parent firm, state-owned National Company KazMunayGaz.

Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Katya Golubkova

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.