FILE PHOTO: A logo of German caravan maker Knaus Tabbert is seen at the consumer trade fair "Caravan Salon" for caravans, motorhomes and camping, which is one of the first fairs that opens for visitors since the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Dusseldorf, Germany, September 4, 2020. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German caravan maker Knaus Tabbert on Friday said it would offer shares in its initial public offering at a range of between 58 and 74 euros.

The offering will run from Sept. 14-22, with an expected start for trading on the Frankfurt stock exchange on Sept. 23.