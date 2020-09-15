Ex-partner who sued Ogletree for $300M launches employment boutique

Former Big Law partner Dawn Knepper is launching her own boutique employment law firm more than two years after she left Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart and filed a $300 million gender discrimination lawsuit against the firm.

At Knepper Law P.C., the Irvine, California-based attorney will take more plaintiff-side work, she said. At Ogletree and then at Buchalter, Knepper’s practice focused on management-side representations.

