Freight volumes, pricing lift U.S. trucker Knight-Swift's profit

NEW YORK, April 25 (Reuters) - Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc posted a higher quarterly net profit on Wednesday due to higher charges for the freight it carries and strong volumes.

North America’s largest truckload carrier company reported first-quarter profit of $70.36 million, or 39 cents per diluted share, up from $14.87 million, or 18 cents per diluted share in the year-ago period.

Adjusting for one-time items, Knight-Swift reported earnings per share of 44 cents. Wall Street analysts expected 40 cents. (Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle Editing by Susan Thomas)