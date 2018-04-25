UPDATE 1-Freight volumes, pricing lift U.S. trucker Knight-Swift's profit

(Adds details from earnings release)

NEW YORK, April 25 (Reuters) - Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc posted a higher quarterly net profit on Wednesday, citing higher charges for the freight it carries and strong volumes, but said it was struggling to hire and retain enough drivers.

North America’s largest truckload carrier company reported first-quarter profit of $70.36 million, or 39 cents per diluted share, up from $14.87 million, or 18 cents per diluted share in the year-ago period.

Adjusting for one-time items, Knight-Swift reported earnings per share of 44 cents. Wall Street analysts expected 40 cents.

Knight-Swift posted revenue of $1.27 billion, below the $1.3 billion analysts expected.

Shippers are facing one of the tightest trucking markets in years.

Chief Executive Officer Dave Jackson said in a statement accompanying the results that freight demand was stronger than normal in the quarter across Knight-Swift’s network, allowing the carrier to charge more to carry cargo not already under longer-term contract.

But the company continues to struggle to hire and retain enough drivers amid a chronic driver shortage in the industry and a tight overall U.S. labor market, which has curbed the number of trucks it can put on America’s highways.

“We continue to face perhaps the most difficult driver-sourcing challenge we have seen,” Jackson said.