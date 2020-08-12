Knorr-Bremse CEO Eulitz quits after falling out with chairman

FRANKFURT, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Germany’s Knorr-Bremse said Chief Executive Bernd Eulitz would quit the brakes maker after just ten months in office due to “profound” differences over strategy with the supervisory board chairman.

His resignation by mutual consent as per end-August came after “a growing strain on the relationship between Mr. Eulitz and the Chairman of the Supervisory Board,” Klaus Mangold.

The group, which competes with Wabco in the commercial vehicle brakes market, added its business performance was not in question.