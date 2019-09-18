Linde's Eulitz only candidate to become Knorr Bremse CEO - report

BERLIN, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Bernd Eulitz is the only candidate left in the running to become the next chief executive of German brake manufacturer Knorr Bremse and is likely to be appointed on Wednesday, Germany’s Manager Magazin cited supervisory board as saying.

Knorr Bremse is looking for a new boss after Klaus Deller - who brought the company to Frankfurt’s stock market - announced his departure in April.

The company was not immediately available for comment.

Eulitz is currently serving as an executive at U.S.-German industrial gases producer Linde. (Reporting by Tassilo Hummel Editing by Michelle Martin)