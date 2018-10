FRANKFURT, Oct 10 (Reuters) - German brake systems maker Knorr-Bremse on Wednesday set the final offer price for shares in its initial public offering at 80.00 euros per share.

Knorr-Bremse said the total offer volume amounted to around 3.9 billion euros ($4.49 billion), making for a total market capitalisation of 12.9 billion euros. ($1 = 0.8680 euros) (Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Kevin Liffey)