FRANKFURT, Oct 8 (Reuters) - German brake systems maker Knorr-Bremse said on Monday it was accelerating its initial public offering (IPO) after reporting strong demand for shares and would now close the offering on Wednesday.

“The great interest investors have shown during the roadshow and the bookbuilding process allows us to close the offer sooner than originally planned,” Chief Executive Klaus Deller said in a statement. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine Editing by Maria Sheahan)