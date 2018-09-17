FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 17, 2018 / 5:40 AM / Updated 37 minutes ago

Knorr-Bremse to list on Frankfurt stock exchange in Q4

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Sept 17 (Reuters) - German brake systems maker Knorr-Bremse plans to list on the Frankfurt stock exchange in the fourth quarter of this year, the company said, in what is expected to be Germany’s second-largest listing this year after Siemens Healthineers.

The family owners are seeking to sell what Knorr said would be a meaningful minority stake in the supplier of brakes for trucks and trains, it said in a statement on Monday.

No new shares will be offered to investors, the company added. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan, Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

