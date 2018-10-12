FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 12, 2018 / 7:33 AM / Updated 4 hours ago

Shares in Knorr-Bremse hold their own on Frankfurt debut

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Shares in German brake systems manufacturer Knorr-Bremse held their own in early trading on Friday as choppy global markets took the shine off Germany’s second biggest stock market debut this year.

Shares changed hands at 80.10 euros, a shade above their offer price of 80 euros.

Knorr-Bremse’s debut comes after European shares hit their lowest in more than 21 months and Wall Street extended its slide into a sixth session on Thursday as investors fear an escalating U.S.-China trade war and an economic downturn.

Reporting by Edward Taylor and Douglas Busvine; editing by Thomas Seythal

