Knorr Bremse raises guidance on strong order intake

BERLIN, May 29 (Reuters) - Brake systems manufacturer Knorr Bremse raised its full-year sales and earnings guidance after it notched up a record order book in the first quarter, helped by strong growth in both its rail and commercial vehicle systems businesses.

Knorr Bremse, which is searching for a new chief executive, said on Wednesday it now expects full-year revenues of between 6.875 billion euros and 7.075 billion euros ($7.68-$7.9 billion) versus its previous guidance for 6.8-7 billion euros.

It also upped its profit guidance and forecast an earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) margin of 18.5-19.5% compared to its earlier guidance for 18-19%.