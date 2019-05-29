Industrials
May 29, 2019 / 5:21 AM / Updated an hour ago

Knorr Bremse raises guidance on strong order intake

1 Min Read

BERLIN, May 29 (Reuters) - Brake systems manufacturer Knorr Bremse raised its full-year sales and earnings guidance after it notched up a record order book in the first quarter, helped by strong growth in both its rail and commercial vehicle systems businesses.

Knorr Bremse, which is searching for a new chief executive, said on Wednesday it now expects full-year revenues of between 6.875 billion euros and 7.075 billion euros ($7.68-$7.9 billion) versus its previous guidance for 6.8-7 billion euros.

It also upped its profit guidance and forecast an earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) margin of 18.5-19.5% compared to its earlier guidance for 18-19%.

$1 = 0.8957 euros Reporting by Caroline Copley Editing by Thomas Seythal

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below