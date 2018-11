DUBAI, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Kuwait National Petroleum Company’s (KNPC) strategic plan to 2035 will cost $25 billion, its CEO Mohammed Al Mutairi said on Sunday.

The plan could be self-funded, financed by parent Kuwait Petroleum Company, or by loans from local or foreign banks, he said. (Reporting by Ahmed Hagagy, Writing by Nafisa Eltahir; Editing by Mark Potter)