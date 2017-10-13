FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Airbus says has not found any suppliers affected by Kobe scandal
October 13, 2017 / 7:38 AM / in 2 days

Airbus says has not found any suppliers affected by Kobe scandal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Airbus does not buy products directly from Japan’s Kobe Steel but is investigating whether any of its suppliers are affected by a cheating scandal, an Airbus spokesman said.

“So far we have not identified any suppliers that procure materials from Kobe Steel for parts fitted on our aircraft,” he said by email.

The Nikkei newspaper reported earlier that more than 30 non-Japanese customers including Airbus had been affected by data fabrication discovered at the Japanese firm. (Reporting by Tim Hepher, Editing by Sarah White)

