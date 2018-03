March 16 (Reuters) -

* New president of Kobe Steel Ltd, Mitsugu Yamaguchi, says merging individual businesses with other companies an option

* Says in press conference a full merger with another company unlikely

* Yamaguchi was appointed a week ago to replace Hiroya Kawasaki, who is stepping down after the company’s data fraud scandal (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Writing by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)