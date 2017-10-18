FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Europe aviation agency advises suspending use of Kobe Steel products
October 18, 2017 / 8:20 AM / in 4 days

Europe aviation agency advises suspending use of Kobe Steel products

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Europe’s aviation regulator has advised aircraft manufacturers to suspend using parts from Kobe Steel until their legitimacy can be proved, following revelations about data cheating at the Japanese company.

The European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) said the concern was not serious enough at this stage to warrant an airworthiness directive setting out compulsory measures.

However, EASA urged in a safety bulletin that planemakers review their supply chains and confirm how many Kobe Steel parts are being used, especially in critical structures and systems.

“Where alternative suppliers are available, it is recommended to suspend use of Kobe Steel products until the legitimacy of the affected parts can be determined,” it said.

The world’s two largest planemakers, Airbus and Boeing, have already said they are conducting such a review. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
