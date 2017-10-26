FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Other Kobe Steel plants involved in data abuse may lose certification - govt
October 20, 2017 / 9:49 AM / Updated an hour ago

Other Kobe Steel plants involved in data abuse may lose certification - govt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Other Kobe Steel Ltd plants involved in data fabrication may lose their Japanese Industrial Standards (JIS) certificates like Kobe’s Hatano copper plant whose JIS certificate was revoked on Thursday, an official at the industry ministry said.

“There is a possibility for other plants to lose a JIS standard,” Naotake Fujishiro, director of the international standardization division of the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, told a news conference on Thursday.

Kobe Steel said on Thursday its JIS certificate was revoked for some copper products from its Hatano plant near Tokyo, which experts have said could affect its contracts with customers.

Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
