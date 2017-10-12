FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kobe Steel president says there may be other cases of data fabrication
October 12, 2017 / 2:38 AM / 3 days ago

Kobe Steel president says there may be other cases of data fabrication

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Kobe Steel President Hiroya Kawasaki said on Thursday there may be other cases in which data has been fabricated by Japan’s third-biggest steelmaker, which is reeling from a cheating scandal that has reverberated along global supply chains.

Kawasaki told reporters the trade ministry had ordered Kobe Steel to report on the result of safety checks within two weeks, and on the reasons for data fabrication and prevention measures in under a month.

Kobe Steel plunged deeper into crisis on Wednesday as fresh revelations showed data fabrication at the steelmaker was more widespread than initially thought. (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Writing by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

